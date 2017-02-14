Body found in burned car near Woods Chapel Road and Little Blue Parkway

A body was found inside a burning car near Woods Chapel Road and Little Blue Parkway.

A body was found inside a burned car near Woods Chapel Road and Little Blue Parkway.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a body was discovered inside a burned car on Tuesday.

Emergency units responded to a reported burned car around 12:45 p.m. about a half mile from the road near Woods Chapel Road and Little Blue Parkway. Bomb and arson squads were among the crews responding.

Once on scene, authorities discovered a body inside the car.

At this time, police are handling it as a death investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

