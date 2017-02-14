Coach Driskell’s wife asks community to continue praying for her family, especially her children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILWELL, Kan. -- As Blue Valley High School students, alumni and parents continue to pray for a coach who is in intensive care, his wife continues to post updates on his condition to Facebook.

Kari Driskell posted around 8:30 a.m. that Coach Eric Driskell "survived the night". She also says she was able to go home overnight and get some rest.

Eric Driskell is on life support after he suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm late Sunday. As of Monday night, he remained in the ICU at Research Medical Center in South Kansas City.

"I cannot imagine the positive impact and reach my husband has had on so many lives in his 43 years," Kari posted to Facebook.

Driskell is a BVHS track and football coach, who also teaches weightlifting and physical education.

Kari says the messages, posts and prayers she has received have been overwhelming.

"We are hearing from coaches and programs from all over," Kari said. "Thank you, everyone, for reaching out to our family in this time of need; for the support, food, tears, hugs, prayers, and kindness."

In her Facebook post, Kari described her husband as a great man of faith, honor, love and compassion. She says he is always striving to be better.

"Please continue to pray for us, especially our children, while we are in our most difficult of times," she asked before ending her post.

BVHS students held a vigil during school hours Monday on the football field, then later gathered at the Church of the Resurrection alongside classmates and parents. Inside the worship hall, they lit candles, shed tears and prayed for comfort in a time of confusion and pain.

Coach Driskell guided the Tigers to five state championship games in his seven seasons as head coach. Of the seven, he won two state titles and was runner-up three times. He lost in the championship game for the past two years. He was chosen by the Kansas City Chiefs last fall as the Kansas Coach of the Year.

FOX 4 will continue to provide updates on Coach Driskell's conditions as they become available.