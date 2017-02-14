Doctors at Research Medical Center say that Blue Valley Coach Driskell has irreversible brain damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro high school football coach remains on life support Tuesday after he suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm on Sunday. Research Medical Center gave an update on Eric Driskell's condition Tuesday afternoon, saying that he's suffered irreversible brain damage.

Doctor at Research Med Center says #EricDriskell remains on life support. Family exploring plans to donate his organs if need be. #fox4kc — Sean McDowell (@seanfox4kc) February 14, 2017

He coaches football and track at Blue Valley High School, where the community continues support him and his family during a difficult time.

Dr. Jayson Neil said that 15 percent of patients who suffered what Coach Driskell suffered don't even make it to the hospital, and another 10 percent don't survive through the first day. Only about a third of patients resume a normal life.

"He actually suffered cardio pulmonary arrest on arrival to Research Medical Center. It was apparent he had suffered irreversible neurological damage. He's currently on life support with plans for organ donation," Dr. Neil said.

"For Coach Driskell, it was never about Coach Driskell. It was always about everyone else and the community. The family wanted me to inform people as best as possible about aneurysm and subananachroid hemorrhage.

His wife Kari Driskell says the support for him and their family has been overwhelming the past few days. There were separate vigils on the Blue Valley football field Monday morning and evening, and in between students, friends and family gathered at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection to pray for the beloved coach.

Driskell’s impact on the school's athletics is immense. He’s a Blue Valley alum who won a state championship as a player in 1991. He also guided the Tigers to five state championship games in his seven seasons as head coach. Of the seven, he won two state titles and was runner-up three times. He lost in the championship game the past two years.

“He was a great coach,” said junior Henry Stang, a former football player under Driskell. “Everybody looked up to him. He was a very welcoming person. It’s just really hard to hear about this news.”

The Kansas City Chiefs chose Coach Driskell last fall as the Kansas Coach of the Year.