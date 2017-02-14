Dozens view homes on southeast side of Kansas City being sold for as little as $999

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The "Heart of KC" open house tour kicked off earlier on Tuesday. Some homes on the southeast side of the city are being sold for as little as $999!

“My objective is to clean up the neighborhood, and what I would like to do is buy a bunch of houses,” said Nick Herrig, a potential buyer.

“For first time home buyers like myself, we get to invest in a home at a lower cost,” added Vanessa Watson, another potential buyer.

Dozens of people showed up to Kansas City’s Land Bank open house today to get more information and check out the vacant properties.

“I bought a house from the Land Bank about a year ago, and it`s just about three blocks from here, and I bought it from these people, and I renovated it last year, and I`m living in it now,” Herrig said.

Herrig is thinking of buying more houses.

“Nobody wants to live next to a vacant house; vacant houses, everybody knows, bring in bad elements, so if you can get rid of those, which is what is happening here in Blue Hills, you just start getting a momentum,” Herrig said.

Other visitors were hoping to buy a house for the first time.

“Things can get kind of pricey with any of the upfront costs, later with the mortgages, and insurance and taxes and all those different things, so finding a way to get a decent property or a property you can fix up at a low cost is definitely of interest to me,” said Watson.

The $999 sale includes homes in fair to good condition.

But Chad Erpelding, a spokesman for the Land Bank, says you can still expect to put in about $20,000 into these homes.

“You can expect electrical and plumbing work to be done, depending on the house, you may have to do some roof repairs, but there should not be any significant repairs such as foundation issues, anything too structural,” Erpelding explained.

The Land Bank is funded by the city but has an independent board.

There are 50 homes for sale under this program that range from the Blue Hills area, south Town Fork Creek, Ivanhoe southeast and Oak Park southeast.

“Just to move them along a little bit faster, we decided to have this sale, in honor of Valentine`s Day, to get it out there, relieve some of the blight in these neighborhoods, and get some first time home buyers,” Erpelding said.

You can put a bid in until the end of April, and the Land Bank will then select an owner for the property. The Land Bank says first priority goes to someone who will live in the property as opposed to an investor, but they are open to any bids.