For less than $1,000 you can purchase a home on KC’s southeast side

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City wants to show a little love on Valentine's Day to homes on the southeast side of the city.

Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. homes at 5111 Wabash and 5732 Wabash will be available for the public to tour as part of the Heart of KC open house. The two homes and 50 others will be up for sale for $999; however, the houses need a lot of work.

The Land Bank warns buyers they will need to spend around $30,000 in repairs. Those repairs must be complete within one year.

“These #HeartofKC homes are structurally sound and just need a little love – and vision- to bring them back to life,” said Ted Anderson, Land Bank executive director. “Rehabbers can expect to spend anywhere from $20,000 to $30,000, but, in return, are going to have a fabulous home for their investment.”

The available houses are located in several neighborhoods including Blue Hills, South Townfork Creek, Ivanhoe Southeast and Oak Park Southeast.

Individuals interested in buying a #HeartofKC home need to complete an offer form, available on the Land Bank’s website. New owners have 120 days to address code issues and one year to complete the rehab process.

“While everyone can participate in the #HeartofKC home sale, it is really an excellent opportunity for the first-time buyer or someone looking to own their own home in the heart of Kansas City,” Anderson said.