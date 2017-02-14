Judge rules city does not have to put minimum wage issue on April ballot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Proponents of a $15 an hour minimum wage were dealt a blow after a judge ruled on Tuesday that Kansas City does not have to place the issue on the April ballot.

A Jackson County Circuit Court judge reinforced the views of city officials, who say the issue needs more time to move through the customary processes in approving new ordinances.

The judge’s ruling on Tuesday said the city “has no ministerial duty to pursue a discretionary court order to place this matter on the April 2017 ballot. [The city’s] only ministerial duty is to ensure that this matter is processed through the Council and placed on the next available ballot which is August 8, 2017.”

Supporters of the minimum wage increase petitioned to put the issue on the April ballot, while the city wanted to wait until August.

The minimum wage increase has been a contentious topic around the metro since the petition started in 2015 with plenty of protests and demonstrations.

The state Supreme Court has already ruled the ordinance must be placed before voters after the City Council said it contradicted state law.

If the measure is ultimately approved, the city’s minimum wage would gradually increase over a five-year period, eventually reaching $15 an hour by 2021.

The minimum wage in Missouri rose to $7.70 an hour on Jan. 1 — having remained at $7.65 for the past two years — as a result of a law approved by voters ten years ago.