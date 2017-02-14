Jury finds Lee’s Summit attorney Susan Van Note not guilty in double murder of her father, his girlfriend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON, Mo. -- A Lee's Summit attorney has been found not guilty in a double murder trial where her father and his girlfriend were the victims. KMIZ/KQFX in Columbia says a jury in Laclede County returned a not guilty verdict for Susan Van Note on Tuesday.

William Van Note, 67, and 59-year-old Sharon Dickson were attacked late at night in October of 2010.

Susan Van Note had been charged with shooting her father and his girlfriend at a lake house in Camden County. Prosecutors unsuccessfully argued that Van Note forged her father's signature to have him taken off life support.

They alleged she wanted her father's millions, and was angry that Dickson was to get the bulk of his estate.

Van Note's first trial was declared a mistrial in June 2015 after it was reported that members of the jury pool discussed the case during a break, which went against instructions from the judge.