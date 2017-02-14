Kansas City group delivers flowers, hosts a day of pampering for widows on Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local non-profit made sure a group of widowed women had a special Valentine's Day.

On Tuesday, members of the organization Widow Wednesday hosted a day of pampering for local widowers. The women had their make up done, receive massages and had a complete spa day.

"This is absolutely fun," said Mary Hibbs, Who has been a widow for 20 years. Hibbs said Valentine's Day was rough for many years. She said Tuesday's spa day was a nice gesture.

"To just be able to come and relax and meet new people and just have fun," she said in excitement.

Every Valentine's Day the organization delivers flowers to the women, but they said this year they wanted to do something extra special.

"Just come over and show that they are loved, they are not forgotten on a day where so many people are grieving the loss of their loved one," said Jimmy Chouteau, the founder of the organization.

You can find more information about the organization by clicking on this link.