Kansas City homes go on sale for $999

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For $999, you could become a homeowner. A word of warning, these houses need some work.

The Kansas City Land Bank hosted an open house until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

There are 50 houses for sale. They're located in several neighborhoods including Blue Hills, South Townfork Creek, Ivanhoe Southeast and Oak Park Southeast.

New owners will have 120 days to bring the houses up to code, and one year to finish rehabbing -- an estimated $20- to $30,000 in repairs.

Structurally, the homes are sound, but they need work.

"You can expect electrical, plumbing work to be done. Depending on the house, you may have to do some roof repairs. There should not be any significant repairs such as foundation issues or anything too structural," Chad Erpelding with Land Bank said. "That's the entire goal of Land Bank is to get these homes that have been sitting vacant for two or three or four more years. Get somebody in there and increase the livability of the neighborhoods."

Land Bank is accepting bids on the homes until April. First priority will go to those who plan to actually live in them, rather than those who hope to rent them out or quickly sell them for a profit.

