KC police chief admits frustration & says he’ll speak out about racism and threats against him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tuesday morning at the Board of Commissioners meeting, Police Chief Darryl Forte spoke with passion about race, about treating people fairly, about threats to his family; and promised that he'll continue to speak out on such issues.

"Racism is everywhere and as long as I'm here, I'll continue to talk about it. There might be some repercussions. I'm prepared for that too. I've been black all my life so I can handle whatever comes my way," Forte said.

Chief Forte told commissioners and then reporters that he had to teach his family to use a weapon after threats were made against him. After the meeting, FOX 4 stopped to talk to Forte about what prompted him, on this day in particular, to speak out about the things on his mind.

"Sometimes we have different standards for blacks in this organization and we have for years. Again, we need to continue to talk about those things. And again, why would we think we'd take an oath and we swear-in, and our biases go away?" Forte asked.

The police chief reiterated that he doesn't considered himself a victim but said that certain things needed to be brought into the light.

"Nails in my tire at my house, a letter in my mailbox that said 'Dead Man Walking'. There's a lot of things going on out there that I need to bring to the surface, and I'm not a victim, don't get me wrong. But there's some things that we need to talk about openly about some of our culture because some of those people doing some of these things outside of our organization are the same people that had power when they were in the organization so why would we think we don't have a problem here when it's in housing, banks, sporting, sports, education, the news....," said Forte.

"You go in some of these neighborhoods, go about 24th and Lister... trash that's been there for two months, abandoned cars in the yard. You go to some of these scenes where you have the homicides, the streetlights are out, the sidewalks are in disrepair if they have them, overgrown lawns, things like that. Abandoned buildings that are falling over. I'm just trying to bring those things up and continue to talk about those things. That's a part of crime reduction," said the chief.

Chief Forte says there are former city leaders who are making accusations against Kansas City law enforcement leaders and seem to be stirring up trouble.

"You look at some of these people that left the organization that people perceived them to be fair. And they've done some things, sending in letters, alleging sexual harassment. They sat at a table at a restaurant in a suburban area. I know exactly what they did, sent it in, the board looked at it. There was no sexual harassment but the person, the supposed victim didn't even know that they were submitting it. These are some people that have done some dastardly deeds after they left the organization, and again, if they were here responsible for and overseeing some minorities, what did they do while they were here if they gonna leave and do some of those things. That's what I want to bring everybody's attention to," Forte said.

Below is a transcript of some of what Forte said during the meeting of the Board of Commissioners. (Can also be watched in the video player below.)

"If they would have been accused of being racist or bias while they were employed here, I guarantee they'd say 'No. I wasn't. I'm fair. I don't see color. I'm color blind,' which is a lie. Again, I don't want to paint the picture that I or nobody else is a victim. I'm just saying that we ain't saying no more as an organization. It's not a black thing, white thing, gender thing, anything like that. I'm just pointing out the issues. And as long as I'm here I'm going to keep talking about these things and I'm going to keep forcing that they change. And I don't want to just talk about them. I think we've got to go to another level and start saying, 'Okay this is wrong. What are we going to do about it? Get people in that can do some things about it. We gotta change! Because again, the same discussion, 30 years ago when people trying to groom me and saying, Darryl, You've only been on two years. You gotta understand how this thing works. You don't wanna step out and say this. I'm in a position now where I can say it. I'm always going to be respectful but again, we gotta do better. It's imperative that we do better because, again, how people are treated here-- it's not a race thing- how people are treated here, that's how we go out and treat other people. That role call deal or evaluation when you're sitting there and your sergeant's kicking over the trash can and MF'ing this and all that. That bullying type of stuff...at least nobody's talking about that now. We operated off fear-based management. Fear-based management. Now it's respect-based. From me all the way down. I thank you for your time."

He then offered to answer questions.

The Kansas City Police Board and Kansas City City Council also met Tuesday afternoon in a rare joint meeting to discuss the rising costs at the police department.