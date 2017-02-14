National settlement in Remington rifle case takes Kansas City spotlight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The federal class action lawsuit that was highlighted in FOX 4's report on federal gun recall power limits took center stage at the Whittaker Federal Courthouse in downtown Kansas City on Tuesday.

The class action, which includes a metro area plaintiff, alleged Remington knew it had defective triggers in its 700 series rifles dating back to 1947, but failed to fix the flaw until 2006. It's estimated more than 7 million of the defective rifles could be out there, though it's unknown how many are still in use.

At issue is triggers that fire even though they are not touched. The guns have killed and maimed, and Remington has also faced individual lawsuits.

Lawyers from Remington and the gun owners reached a settlement after years of negotiation, and Tuesday they presented it before Federal Judge Ortrie Smith.

Nine states have objected to the settlement. They joined other objectors in court Tuesday arguing the settlement isn't good enough.

Remington and the plaintiffs argue the important thing is to get guns repaired, which is at the heart of the settlement. But so far, only about 22,000 claims have been filed, a fact that concerns Judge Smith. He questioned whether notice has been adequate, and if paying gun owners might be a better remedy.

The attorneys general also raised the low claim rate argument, as well as the fact that Remington would be off the hook for an estimated half-a-billion dollars in claims. That fact was also noted by the judge.

The settlement supporters say notice efforts have included emails, posters, social media and radio, and that gun owners would have 18 months to file for the trigger retrofit. That process lawyers noted, was an easy on-line system that would allow the gun owners to ship their guns to licensed repair shops, or in some cases, to Remington itself.

In the settlement, Remington does not admit the trigger is defective, but agrees to the repairs at no cost to the owners.

Attorneys are seeking 12 million dollars in legal fees, another aspect troubling to the judge given the claims rate so far. But the lawyers argue case law does not make that a factor to consider.

The Remington case was part of our FOX 4 story on the laws that prohibit the Consumer Product Safety Commission from ordering recalls on guns or ammunition. It's rooted in the 2nd Amendment and fears by those who oppose recall powers for the federal government as potentially a "slippery slope" toward confiscation of firearms. Gun manufacturers can voluntarily recall guns, but they can't be ordered to do so.

Judge Smith heard about three hours of argument, and took the settlement under advisement. He says he hopes to rule in the next 30 days.