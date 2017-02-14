Olathe Northwest H.S. students host biggest high school blood drive in Kansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Students at one metro high school hosted a student blood drive Tuesday for students who were at least 16 years old and had parent permission.

Around 200 students at Olathe Northwest took time from class to give blood, and for many it was the first time they've ever donated.

To get more students involved, the blood drive was promoted it as a couples event for Valentine's Day. The idea was to get boyfriends and girlfriends to donate together.

Students say it's a great way to help others.

"To save a life is such a big, I wouldn't say achievement, but it leaves such a good feeling inside you, to walk out of school saying, I just saved a life," sophomore Andrew Ost said.

Organizers say this is the biggest high school blood drive in the state of Kansas.

"To teach people the true value of what we have," senior Kathie Gracie said. "We can give to others, and we don't have to be selfish."