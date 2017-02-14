Popcorn Bag home video reviews: Arrival, Edge of 17 and Bleed for This

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Russ Simmons and Shawn Edwards weigh in in this week's Popcorn Bag home video reviews!

1) ARRIVAL (PG-13)

Paramount Pictures

RUSS

“Arrival” is a science fiction opus that walks a razor’s edge. It could be hokey in the extreme or profoundly moving. Luckily, it keeps its balance thanks to skillful direction from Denis Villeneuve and a touching performance from Amy Adams.

SHAWN

Flawless execution. And Amy Adams is terrific. She actually carries the entire film with a gutsy and nuanced performance. A bit too intellectually showy. But fascinating nonetheless. A different type of alien story that effectively bends the genre in a new direction.

RUSS

Can a linguist communicate with super intelligent aliens? This very smart movie asks more questions than it answers, so this is not a movie for those who hate ambiguity. Still, it marks the arrival of a very impressive and thought-provoking film.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

2) THE EDGE OF SEVENTEEN (R)

STX Entertainment

RUSS

“The Edge of Seventeen” is one of the best teen coming-of-age comedies since John Hughes re-invented the genre in the 1980s. Hailee Steinfeld is excellent as a young girl who has difficulty traversing the minefield of puberty and family dysfunction.

SHAWN

I agree. It's one of the funniest movies I have ever seen. Well written and terrifically acted. File this under great coming of age movies.

RUSS

Although it earns its R rating, “The Edge of Seventeen” is a smart, thoughtful and very funny movie for adults and older teens. In my opinion, it should have garnered an Oscar nomination for Best Screenplay.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

3) BLEED FOR THIS (R)

Open Road Films

SHAWN

Miles Teller is fantastic n this underrated true story. Sure it's basically another Rocky story but it's engaging and well executed.

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

