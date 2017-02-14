Royals remember life of Yordano Ventura during Spring Training

SURPRISE, Ariz. — In remembrance of late pitcher Yordando Ventura, the Kansas City Royals have placed a banner in their Spring Training facility and decided to keep an empty locker in his honor.

The Royals shared a photo of the empty locker on Instagram Tuesday with the caption, “He’s always with us.”

Ventura, who was 25 years old, was killed in a car crash in the Dominican Republic in January.

He's always with us. #Ace30 #RoyalsST A post shared by @kcroyals on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:56am PST

Royals infielder Cheslor Cuthbert shared the following photo of the banner, which says “ACE 30,” on Instagram.

Como nos hace falta mi bro 😭😭😭😭 que Dios te tenga en su gloria A post shared by cheslor Cuthbert (@cheslorcuthbert) on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:40am PST

The Royals will also honor Ventura this season by wearing black patches with “Ace 30” written in white on their uniforms.