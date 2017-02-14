Royals remember life of Yordano Ventura during Spring Training

SURPRISE, Ariz. — In remembrance of late pitcher Yordando Ventura, the Kansas City Royals have placed a banner in their Spring Training facility and decided to keep an empty locker in his honor.
The Royals shared a photo of the empty locker on Instagram Tuesday with the caption, “He’s always with us.”
Ventura, who was 25 years old, was killed in a car crash in the Dominican Republic in January.
Royals infielder Cheslor Cuthbert shared the following photo of the banner, which says “ACE 30,” on Instagram.
The Royals will also honor Ventura this season by wearing black patches with “Ace 30” written in white on their uniforms.
