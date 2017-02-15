Blue Valley football players sleep on school’s football field in honor of coach still on life support

STILWELL, Kan. — As a Blue Valley football and track coach remains in the hospital on life support, some of his football players gathered on the school’s football field Tuesday night in his honor.

Gathered around candles and flowers in their sleeping bags, at least eight high school football players stayed the night on the 50-yard line of Blue Valley High School’s football field. The teammates, like the rest of the Blue Valley community, are praying for a miracle for the 43-year-old coach.

A neurosurgeon at Research Medical Center told reporters Eric Driskell suffered cardio pulmonary arrest and had experienced irreversible neurological damage. His family is now making plans for organ donation, the doctor told FOX 4 Tuesday.

Driskell’s wife, Kari, said he was “doing what he loved – talking football,” when he had a ruptured brain aneurysm Sunday at a board meeting for the Greater Kansas City Football Coaches Association (GKCFCA).

Coach Driskell guided the Tigers to five state championship games in his seven seasons as head coach. Of the seven, he won two state titles and was runner-up three times. He lost in the championship game for the past two years. He was chosen by the Kansas City Chiefs last fall as the Kansas Coach of the Year.

A Give Forward account has been set up to help the Driskell family.