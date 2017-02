Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Once a month KCPD Chief Darryl Forte joins the FOX 4 Morning Show to chat about issues around the area.

Wednesday, Feb. 15, Chief Forte discussed how he is partnering with the community to help reduce the crime rate.

"So many people doing so many things out there," Chief Forte said. "So I want to bring those people together."

Chief Forte says he's targeting neighborhood leaders who best know their specific community to generate ways to help reduce the crime rate.