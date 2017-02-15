City committee to vote on selling Kemper Arena for just $1, say it will save them nearly $1-million per year in upkeep

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kemper Arena could have new owners soon.

There’s a group that wants to buy the arena and turn it into a youth and amateur sports complex. A city committee is scheduled to vote on the sale Wednesday.

The building would only sell for $1, but the city says they will save more than $1-million a year in upkeep on the arena, once it’s sold. If the committee passes it, the plan goes to the full council for approval.

Back in 2004, FOX 4’s John Pepitone did a story about the future of Kemper Arena and how it would compete with the then-proposed Sprint Center.

