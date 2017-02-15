Heart transplant recipient has emotional meeting with donor’s mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WICHITA, Kan. -- A Wichita man's life was saved when he received a heart transplant in October of 2015.

This week, it was an emotional meeting when that man met the mother of the child who donated it.

Josh Oakley found out he had a life-threatening heart condition a few years ago. His life was saved by a heart transplant operation he received in Kansas City.

This week, he met the mother of the donor. It was a bittersweet moment as the mother leaned into Josh's chest and listened to the heart of her daughter now gone, which is now living and beating inside of Josh.

Maggie Redna said she had to hear the heart beating for herself. The feeling was difficult to describe.

"That kind of connection, I don't know how, but I don't know if it was the heart, my heart, but it was something," Redna said.

And for the incredible gift Maggie's child gave to him, Josh had a special gift made for Maggie: a teddy bear that when squeezed, plays a recording of the heart beat.

Maggie has become close with Josh and his family, but they haven't been able to meet until this week.

FOX 4 met Josh last year when he got to meet Jeremy Guthrie and play catch together.

Josh is a lifelong Royals fan and baseball player himself. He first discovered his condition when he began feeling unusually fatigued while playing.