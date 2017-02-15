Kansas City Royals laughing and working hard at Spring Training





SURPRISE, Ariz. — It’s the second full day of spring training in Surprise, Ariz., and while only pitchers and catchers are required to be there, 75 percent of the Kansas City Royals are there, gearing up for the charity game against the Texas Rangers on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2:05 p.m and then the exhibition game at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26.

The full squad reports on Thursday, Feb. 16, and the squad will have its first full workout on Friday, Feb. 17.

After the sudden death of Yordano Ventura in a car crash on January 22 in his native Dominican Republic, many on the team reported to training early, wanting to be together. The team has an empty locker dedicated to Ventura.

FOX 4 has live coverage all week from Surprise, Ariz. FOX 4’s Al Wallace is at Royals’ Spring Training with photojournalist Don Proctor. Look for live pictures, as they’re able to do them, on the FOX 4 Facebook page. Here was a live picture from training Wednesday afternoon. Scroll down for a fun exchange between Lorenzo Cain and Salvador Perez in the locker room.