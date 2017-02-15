Kansas State president asks fans to stop vulgar chants

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The president of Kansas State has asked Wildcat basketball fans to stop using vulgar chants targeted at the Kansas Jayhawks when the rivals meet in Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Kansas State President Richard Myers spoke out against the chants Wednesday in a letter to the public posted on the university’s website. He described the chants as “personally embarrassing.”

Kansas State students chanted an expletive followed by “KU” in a variety of songs when the Jayhawks visited Manhattan on Feb. 6. Kansas pulled away late in the game, winning 74-71.

Myers says friends across the country reached out to him, expressing dismay about the conduct.

The university has tried in the past to address the chant by promoting sportsmanship and eliminating some songs from the arena’s playlist.