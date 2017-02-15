KC firefighters quickly put stop to flames at old auto parts store to keep fire from spreading

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Firefighters were busy Wednesday morning battling a building fire near 9th and Brighton Avenue.

The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. at an old auto parts store. Responding firefighters were able to get it under control quickly.

When the call first came out, though, firefighters were concerned the fire would spread beyond the small area between the aluminum fencing and the building. The nearby vehicles and extra gasoline also caused concern among firefighters.

As of 6:15 a.m. the appeared to be under control.