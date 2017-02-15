× KCMO considers ordinance that would require Airbnb hosts to register with city, pay yearly fees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Mo., is considering an ordinance that would affect Airbnb hosts.

The ordinance would require hosts to register with the city and pay fees up to about $300 a year for a house that you own but don’t live in.

Right now, short-term rentals of houses through services such as Airbnb is illegal.

Read the full short-term stay ordinance proposal

There’s going to be a meeting to talk about the purposed ordinance Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Gregg Klice Community Center in Kansas City.

