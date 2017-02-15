× Man to sentenced to 8.5 years in prison for attempting to abduct woman outside Mission grocery store

MISSION, Kan. — A metro man will spend eight-and-a-half years in prison for attempting to abduct someone out of a Johnson County grocery store parking lot in February of 2016.

Bradlee Campbell was sentenced Wednesday. He pleaded guilty to aggravated kidnapping last month.

Campbell was charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, and aggravated robbery after prosecutors say he pulled up next to a woman’s vehicle outside a Hy-Vee, then got out of his vehicle to ask her a question. When the woman answered, he pulled out a knife and told her to get into his car.

Campbell told prosecutors that when the woman tried to grab the knife, he got scared and ran.

Responding officers eventually took Campbell into custody at the scene.

He later told investigators he was just trying to rob the woman, and that he needed money to pay his bills.

“All I wanted was the purse,” Campbell said, according to court documents.

