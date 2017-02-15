× Overland Park police investigating deadly single-car crash

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police say a woman died on Wednesday night when she was driving and left the street, and collided with a tree. The victim is 59 years old and hasn’t been identified yet.

Overland Park investigators say the crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. in the 15300 block of Lowell Avenue, which is south of 151st Street between Antioch and 69 Highway. The victim died at the scene.

Investigators ask that if you saw this happen or have information that may be useful to call (913) 344-8743.