× ‘Unclaimed’ Vietnam veteran who died in December buried with honors in Higginsville

HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. — A Vietnam War veteran who died in December and whose body remained unclaimed until a Missouri coroner got involved, was laid to rest with honors Wednesday afternoon in Higginsville, Mo., surrounded by some of his relatives.

Pettis County Coroner Robert ‘Skip” Smith found Dennis Gray’s discharge papers at Gray’s home in Sedalia, Mo., after the veteran passed away.

Initially, no one knew how to contact Gray’s family members but with the help of the coroner and other strangers, they were located and attended the service.

The public was also invited to pay their last respects at the Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville.

FOX 4’s Marcus Officer is returning to Kansas City from Higginsville, Mo. He’ll put together Gray’s story, and the story of people who attended Gray’s service, both family and complete strangers. Look for that coming up on FOX 4 newscasts and for updates on fox4kc.com.