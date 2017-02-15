“You rock”: Local veteran is all smiles after he receives surprise Valentine’s Day card

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Salute to Veteran patients is a way to honor veterans for their service, and FOX 4 had the opportunity to tag along to surprise a local veteran with a special Valentine's Day card on Wednesday.

The special event is being held at Kansas City's VA Medical Center.

The salute is held annually, the week of Valentine's Day, to honor Veterans; to increase community awareness of the Veterans Health Administration’s role in providing comprehensive medical care to the nation's Veterans; and to encourage Americans to visit hospitalized Veterans and work as VA volunteers.

Mr. Foster, one of the veterans, said the kind notes, created by students in the Kansas City area, help him mentally when recovering.