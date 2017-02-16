Police ask for help to I.D. man seen walking on Indiana trail where two girls were killed

DELPHI, Ind. — Police provided a photograph of a subject who was on the same trails where two teens were dropped off to go hiking on Monday. The bodies of Abigail ‘Abby’ Williams, 13, and Liberty ‘Libby’ German, 14, were discovered by search volunteers Tuesday along a railroad bridge near Dear Creek in Delphi, Indiana, about 70 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Police ask for help identifying man seen walking on trail where Delphi teens disappeared #FOX59Morning https://t.co/VXgVfTmdt9 pic.twitter.com/rQm0MQgWQw — FOX59 News (@FOX59) February 16, 2017

Follow this developing story here: http://fox59.com/

Investigators are proceeding with caution and not calling the man in the photograph a suspect. There is no suspect(s) in custody at this time, police said.

“There is someone out there that did this crime and we’re going to track them down,” Sheriff Tobe Leazenby told CNN affiliate WXIN. “Folks should continue with business as usual but be more mindful and watch your surroundings a little closer.”

Police are asking anyone who has any information on the case to call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department at 765-564-2413, the Delphi Police Department at 765-564-2345 or the Indiana State Police at 765-567-2125.