Driver dies after crashing into school bus head on while traveling on 291 Highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. -- One person died Thursday evening after crashing into a school bus. The crash happened on 291 Highway near 210 Highway in the Liberty area.

Investigators say a driver hit the bus and that driver died. FOX 4 is told that the driver was going the wrong way and ran into the bus head on. The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the possibility that drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The bus belongs to the Wellington-Napoleon School District and there were between 25 and 30 students aboard at the time. Some students suffered minor injuries, but were treated at the scene and not hospitalized.

This is a developing story, stick with FOX 4 online and during nightly newscasts for the latest details.