Fiery crash in downtown Kansas City loop leads to injuries, brings traffic to a halt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two cars burst into flames on I-35 south near the River Market on Thursday night, stopping drivers in their tracks. FOX 4 was the only crew on scene as the flames shot in the air.

A car and SUV both caught fire. Police say this was a three-car accident, they told FOX 4 that there are injuries, but would only say the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Firefighters fought the flames for several minutes, while a family watched in a nearby ditch consoling one another.

FOX 4 is reaching out to police to get more information on the people hurt in the fiery crash.