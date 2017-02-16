Former UMKC basketball coach in search of missing hot tub

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- If Darrell Corwin looks familiar it's because he won more basketball games for UMKC (1973-80) than any other coach in the Roos' history.

As the walls of his office in his Lee's Summit home attest, Corwin has spent a life time dedicated to sports. He has the aches and pains to prove it, which is why Corwin likes his hot tub.

He's owned the one on his patio for 33 years. When it stopped working last November, Corwin called Mel Boyd of Boyd Pools. It's a pool/hot tub repair company that he had used twice before.

"It wouldn't heat up and then it wouldn't even come on at one time," Corwin said.

Boyd told Corwin that instead of doing yet another repair on the hot tub, it might be time to replace it. Corwin said Boyd then told him about a used hot tub in great condition that someone he knew wanted to sell.

"It was in the backyard of somebody's house," Corwin recalled Boyd telling him.

Corwin wrote Boyd a check for $800 to buy the hot tub. He planned to pay him $400 more once it was installed. The whole operation was supposed to take about a week.

That was November 23.

"He never showed," Corwin said.

Corwin said that at first Boyd blamed the delay on having trouble getting access to a truck, then it was due to illness, then Boyd just stopped picking up the phone. Frustrated, Corwin started doing research on the company and that's when he noticed another complaint online from someone claiming to be owed money by Boyd as well. Corwin was determined not to become Boyd's next victim.

For nearly three months, Corwin has called Boyd three times a day. He even hired an attorney to send him a demand letter. But no response. That's why Corwin finally called FOX 4 Problem Solvers. We couldn't find Boyd's home, but we did track down the address of a family member who contacted Boyd for us.

That same day Boyd called Corwin and promised him he would give him his $800 back on March 8. Boyd made the same promise to FOX 4, telling us he'd been in and out of the hospital for the last three months.

We'll be checking back to make sure Boyd keeps his promise and Corwin gets his money. In the meantime, Corwin is back soaking in his 33-year-old hot tub again. He figured out how to repair it himself.