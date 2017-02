Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 4's Shawn Edwards got a chance to sit down with one of the biggest actors in the world, Matt Damon.

Damon talked about working on his latest film, "The Great Wall." He said the biggest thing that attracted him to the project was the film's director, Yimou Zhang, who Damon called his favorite Chinese director.

The movie tells the tale of Chinese forces trying to defend the wall not just from outside invaders, but from otherworldly beasts as well.

Watch the trailer below: