Immigrants speak out against ICE crackdowns in march at city hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Hundreds of people gathered on city hall's steps Thursday morning as part of a nationwide effort called "A Day Without Immigrants."

The peaceful march kicked off at 10 a.m. and two hours later, was still going strong.

The marchers are calling for an end to Pres. Trump's immigration crackdown. They represent a number of local businesses, most in the Latino community -- largely the targets of the raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Most of those businesses closed today so their employees who are immigrants could take part in the march, as well as to show the impact that immigrants have on the Kansas City community.

Shawn Delgado said he organized the march. He said it was easy to spread the word on social media. Delgado believes their message will be heard in Washington, D.C.

"It's a peaceful march. What we want to do is show the government that we immigrants, we have rights and we can have the opportunity to be here, like I said, and bring more economy to this country," Delgado said.

He asked for participants to not only refrain from working during the strike, but also shopping, buying gasoline and sending their children to school.

Delgado said as of now, there are no future plans for rallies, but that could change.