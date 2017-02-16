Kan. lawmakers push safe sleeping guidelines for child care facilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lawmakers in Kansas are hearing legislation on Thursday aimed at protecting kids at day care.

That bill, which sits before a House committee would strengthen laws and encourage safe sleeping practices at day cares.

It focuses on three main points:

No loose or soft bedding in areas where infants sleep.

No toys or educational devices in infant sleeping areas.

Not allowed to put a child in sleeping equipment or any equipment not previously approved.

Current law does have regulations in place for legally licensed child care centers with the goal of reducing infant deaths.

The CDC says in 2015, there were approximately 1,600 deaths due to SIDS, and 900 deaths attributed to suffocation or strangulation in bed, 206 of those deaths were in Kansas, according to state records.

The director of the Wichita State University Child Development Center said it's imperative that child care facilities follow the measures.

"If you are a licensed child care facility, you have to follow a set of rules and guidelines that are set forth, and if you are a good facility, you will follow those all the time no matter what," Jillian Hoefer with WSU Child Development Center said.

Officials from the Kansas Department of Public Health encourage parents to check the KDHE website to ensure their child's day care is a licensed facility.