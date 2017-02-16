No one injured in Blue Springs bus blaze, but investigators consider fire suspicious

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- A school bus caught fire on Thursday afternoon on Northeast Ridge Creek Drive. Everyone managed to get off the bus safely before the fire raged out of control.

The Central Jackson County Fire Protection District says the fire happened just before 3 p.m., and a Blue Springs School District spokeswoman says that there were five or less students on the bus in addition to the driver.

The fire protection district says the fire likely started inside the bus and is suspicious. The fire did not reach the engine and damage is estimated at $10,000.

The fire protection district says its end of the investigation has concluded and they turned the bus back over to the school district, which is now conducting its own investigation.

A FOX 4 viewer who shared video and photos of the fire said the bus driver reacted quickly to make sure everyone was made it out safely.