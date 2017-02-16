North Kansas City Hospital offers free heart health checks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLADSTONE, Mo.-- Robert Reeves is taking advantage of an opportunity to help take control of his life.

"This is a great way to be able to keep an eye on what`s going on with my health," Reeves, a patient, said.

It's an opportunity that usually comes with a steep price, but now he's getting for free at an event sponsored by North Kansas City Hospital.

"I care enough about my health and this is a much cheaper route instead of having to go through my doctor`s office," Reeves said.

Reeves was one of many patients who took part in the Test Your Ticker Health Fair in Gladstone.

"We are here to increase awareness for heart disease. It`s the number one killer in men and women. High cholesterol, you don`t have symptoms for it, so knowing your numbers and being on the preventative side is what we are here to help you do," Jackie Roth, a dietitian at North Kansas Hosptial, said.

Roth said the fair gives patients the chance to take important tests and learn crucial information about their bodies.

"I think events like this people feel more comfortable. It`s not quite as intimidating as going into your physician`s office or going to see a dietitian one on one. People are often scared to do that so in an open environment they can stop by, ask the questions in an easy and comfortable place," Roth said.

But more importantly, it helps people like Robert, make better decisions that can potentially save their lives.

"I`d probably be doing this less often with the doctor`s office as I am doing now and if it wasn`t for North Kansas City Hospital there would be less opportunity to be reminded of this kind of thing," Reeves said.

North Kansas City Hospital will be holding one more free event this month. It'll be on February 23rd. For the details click here.