Three Independence McDonald’s donating portion of profits on Friday to kids who lost their mom

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A local owner-operator of three Independence McDonald’s, Carlos Carson, is donating 10 percent of all profits Friday, February 17th, to the Gomez children and family. This comes after the tragic loss of their mother Yadira Gomez at the end of January.

Carson wanted to join the efforts of the Independence community in helping out the family.

“What we wanted to do was raise money for those kids and their grandmother, just to try and help them out, just try to do a good thing for the community and for an employee that worked for us at one point in time,” said Carson.

Carson says Gomez worked for him for a few months before her tragic death.

“We had a couple of employees who knew her very well,” Carson added.

The portion of profits will benefit the Gomez children -- ages 6, 8 and 9.

“She was part of Independence, we wanted to give something back, and this is the way that we thought we could do something special for the kids,” Carson said.

Vincente Roldan-Marron faces a first degree murder charge for killing Gomez, after police say he stabbed her repeatedly with a butcher knife in their home at Hawthorne Place Apartments.

“I just felt like maybe there`s something that needs to be done, maybe I can help in a small way,” added Carson.

According to court documents, Gomez’s children told their teachers that their father had killed their mother.

One child told police he went upstairs and saw his mother lying on the bedroom floor covered in blood with large knife next to her. Officers investigated the students' claims and found out they were true. Many people and organizations have stepped up since her death to help the family.