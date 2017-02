Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you think your kid's posture is starting to suffer from always looking down at a cellphone, you might be right.

According to a national chain of physical therapy clinics, more teens than ever are complaining of "text neck."

Miriam Zavagnin the owner of JoBea Kids came to the FOX 4 studio with some tips.

If you would like to contact Miriam or learn more, you can head to her website, JoBeaKids.com.

You can also follow her on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pintrest.