KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo is debuting its youngest Chimpanzee, Baby Ruw, this weekend.

Ruw was born last April, but because her mother wasn’t caring for her, the zoo staff decided to care for her themselves. Her name, “Ruw” is short for Ruwenzori, the nickname of the group that cared for her.

She’s now ready to reunite with her extended family.

You can expect to see her out Saturday and Sunday with her family.