Danny Duffy reveals his “man crush”

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- While many fans are preparing to flock to Surprise, Ariz., to catch the boys in blue preparing for the 2017 season, it's easy to forget these guys are also fans of certain players or teams.

Royals pitcher Danny Duffy took time after his workout Thursday to share some fun facts about himself with FOX 4's Al Wallace.

Duffy, while wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey, said his "man crush" on the former NBA star goes way back.

"Kobe was pretty much my whole childhood," Duffy said with a chuckle. "That and 'The Sandlot'."

The California born and raised pitcher says he's never had a chance to meet Bryant but was sure to mention that he has been a huge inspiration in his life.

"I try to emulate his work ethic as much as possible," Duffy said.

In January Duffy and the Royals reached a five-year deal to keep the left-hander in Kansas City through the 2021 season.