DEA raids KCK neighborhood, causes concern among residents

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Homeowners woke up Friday morning to see law enforcement swarming their neighborhood.

It happened near North 10th Street and Sandusky Avenue.

Neighbors say the corner was crowded with unmarked law enforcement vehicles as early as 5:30 a.m..

Those who live nearby say they saw numerous officers wearing badges and at one point, a KCK police bomb squad truck showed up.

The armored vehicle raised some concern among neighbors who weren't sure what was happening.

KCK police say the activity was part of a federal Drug Enforcement Agency operation.

"Sometimes there are you hear pop, pop, pop, pop!" said George Thomas, who lives nearby. "Rapid fire small weapons fire. But I haven’t heard that for a while. You used to hear a lot more, not so much these days."

Thomas says the agents' attention was focused on a home on North 10th Street. By 9 a.m. the scene had been cleared. Neighbors did not hear any gunfire of other commotion during the operation.

The DEA has not yet responded to FOX 4's inquiry into any arrests or evidence seized.