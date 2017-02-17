Gov. Brownback sends letter to Pres. Trump, asks him to cut federal funding to programs that support abortion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- As a nation, we've wrestled with the question of abortion for decades, but on Friday Kansas Governor Sam Brownback sent a letter to the White House that asked President Donald Trump and his administration to consider cutting federal funding to organizations that support abortion.

In the letter Gov. Brownback calls Kansas a "Culture of Life state."

He said he wants Trump's administration and both houses of Congress controlled by pro-life majorities to support his ideas, which include banning against abortion and cutting federal funding to Planned Parenthood.

A spokesperson for Planned Parenthood says defunding their program would come with consequences because they help patients who don't have access to the medical care they need outside of their facility.

"I just want to take a moment to make it clear that we receive Medicaid, which means we are receiving insurance payments," said Laura McQuade, Planned Parenthood Great Plains President and CEO. "The federal government does not write us a check. We provide services and get insurance reimbursement. What that would do to our patient base, tens of thousands of patients would be without access to care."

McQuade says Planned Parenthood plans to keep providing the same care to patients.

"What keeps happening here in Kansas is our legislature gets together and passes unconstitutional legislation again and again," McQuade added. "And what happens is we take the case to court, and they lose again and again. So what it's doing is wasting precious legislature time that should be spent on things to help Kansans."