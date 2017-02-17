× Joe’s Weather Blog: It’s “May”bruary!

I don’t think I’m going to write a big blog today…just because it’s too darn nice out there. Temperatures as I type this are near 70°. The record high today is 74°. As a matter of fact the record highs into Sunday are all 74°. Each day we may threaten to tie a record. Their are subtle changes though over the next few days…and we may finally get, at least, a little rain in the area on Monday…but overall the dry weather will continue through the next 10-15 days.

Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and pleasant for February with lows in the 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. not as much wind with highs 70-75°. The record is 74° set in 1930.

Sunday: More clouds around…but still warm. Highs near 70°. Record is 74° set in 1930.

Discussion:

My goodness…our Metropolitan Community College Campus Camera network shot from the Penn Valley Campus says it all.

The winds today aren’t quite as gusty as yesterday. So overall a great day around the area….and that’s the thing…it’s not that unusual to have a day or two in a row with this nice weather in February…although the 70s are a bit extreme. The fascinating thing about this is the stretch of warmth that we’re into and will essentially keep going through NEXT Thursday.

The record for the most days of 70° or above in February is 5…the record for the longest streak of highs in the 70s is 4. Yesterday was #1…today is #2…we’ll see about the weekend…mainly Sunday (clouds could be an issue).

It certainly has been a month though!

We’re now 6.5° above average (through yesterday and that number goes up higher after today…probably close to 7° above average.

About the rain chances…

Right now Monday is our best shot. A strong system (strongest in years) is affecting CA now. The pressure in San Francisco is the lowest ever for the month of FEB!

Here is another way of visualizing the storm via windyty.com.

As we check in with the river or moisture that is slamming into the SW CA coastal area…impressive!

Strong surface winds are funneling through the various hills and mountain valley areas and strengthening as they do so…already trees and power lines have been reported downed by the winds which can gust to over 80 MPH.

That system will eventually split up into various pieces by Sunday…more rain down towards TX into Monday. For the KC area…there may be some showers later Sunday night into Monday…as any ripple of a piece of what’s left of the storm moves from the south to the north…or SW to NE. Odds favor the early part of the day Monday for the rain chance…and it won’t be a lot.

Since there is no real chilly air behind this Pacific originated storm…we should warm right back up heading towards TUE>THU as we wait on potentially a stronger system in the Plains that the models have keyed in on for quite a while.

More on that system over the weekend…

Our feature photo comes from Savannah Whitesell from Spring Hill, KS…gorgeous sunset last night!

Have a great weekend and enjoy the warmth!

Joe