Lenexa police searching for suspects who allegedly broke into vehicle at Four Colonies complex

LENEXA, Kan. -- Police in Lenexa, Kan., were busy Friday morning searching for a suspect or suspects in a car break-in at the Four Colonies complex.

As of 6:15 a.m., the scene near 79th and 83rd just west of Quivira was clear, but FOX 4's Rob Collins says when he first arrived on the scene there were several officers and K-9 units out searching for the suspect or suspects.

Rob reports that the area was blocked off and a perimeter had been set up while police were searching, but around 6 a.m. the officers left the scene. It is not clear why the officers left the scene when they did.

A clear suspect description has not yet been released.

Initially it was believed a series of break-ins occurred, but police have since said they can only confirm one auto burglary.

FOX 4 will continue to provide updates as they become available.