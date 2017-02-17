Northland couple’s wedding rings survive fire, but get stolen while they attend funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Northland family is left wondering how much heartache they can take? Their home burned down while they hid in a tornado shelter last summer. Earlier this month while they were at a loved one’s funeral, someone broke in and took the only things that survived the fire: Their wedding rings.

“Brand new TV gone, melted. So that is what is left of the house,” Heather Webster can be heard saying in a video she recorded after the fire in May of 2016.

Webster says in her haste to get to the shelter, she left a trash can near the stove. She believes their dog ended up knocking the trashcan into the burner, turning on the stove and igniting the trailer in the Lakeview Terrace Mobile Home Park.

"It’s hard to walk through your house when nothing of yours is salvageable," Webster said in the video.

Nothing except the couple's wedding rings and some other jewelry that were in glass boxes charred by the flames.

The family got help from the community and found a new place to live on North Indiana in Kansas City. They were out of town at a funeral for her husband’s aunt who raised him when Webster got even more bad news.

“I got a text message at 10 a.m. during the funeral from my mom saying to call, it was an emergency,” Webster said.

Someone had broken a back window and ransacked their new home.

“Everything flipped over, every dresser drawer out,” Webster recalled.

To detectives it appeared little was taken, but to the family it was everything.

“It was my worst feeling coming home, my rings are gone, my rings are gone,” Webster worried.

Webster is several months pregnant with her third child, she says her hands were too swollen to wear her ring. So her husband decided he’d keep his ring right next to hers.

The rings were taken along with some topaz necklaces, a Kansas City Chiefs Zippo lighter that belong to her husband's deceased sister, and some pendants her children had given her for Mother's Day days before the fire.

What hurts the most for the family, it’s the only thing they had left from their old life.

“I just don’t understand why someone would take someone’s things, what is it going to do for you, because it was all we had, and you took it all,” she said.

Webster says thieves or anyone who ended up with the stolen property can just drop it in her mailbox no questions asked. If you have information you also are encouraged to call Kansas City, Mo., police.