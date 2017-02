Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man sustained serious injuries Friday morning during a shooting in the Old Northeast.

Police say the shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. near 8th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard.

During the shooting, the man was shot in the stomach. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police are still gathering suspect information. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.