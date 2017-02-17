Students from rival schools come together to ease pain, honor Blue Valley Coach Eric Driskell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Reality is beginning to hit the Blue Valley School District, as they say goodbye to one of their most beloved coaches. Coach Eric Driskell died on Wednesday after suffering a brain aneurysm. Friday night, students came together to try and ease the pain.

In a last-minute decision, the Blue Valley senior football players turned on the lights on the field and set the scoreboard to 58, which was Coach Driskell's number when he played here.

The senior football players say they just wanted to be on the field and throw the ball to feel close to their coach.

Even their rivals at Blue Valley Northwest honored Coach Driskell on Friday night with a moment of silence. Everyone wore black with shirts that read "Live like a champion" one of his favorite quotes he taught his players. Students say reality is really starting to hit and they're beginning to feel a big hole in their community.

"He's the foundation of BV football. He makes everyone proud to go to this school. He brings everyone together through football. Losing him, it's gonna change football for everyone coming to Blue Valley. I know how it's affected our community. It's amazing to see everyone come together," Blue Valley Junior Nicholena Fritz said.

Hundreds signed a banner that reads, "Husky or Tiger, we are still BV strong."

The football seniors play to present a #58 jersey to Coach Driskell's two girls at his funeral.