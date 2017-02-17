× Students on bus when wrong-way driver crashed into it, offered support, counseling

WELLINGTON, Mo. – Some of the students riding on the bus that was hit by another car traveling the wrong direction on 291 Highway Thursday, attended a meeting Friday morning, where the district reminded them that counselors were available to them.

The bus was taking Wellington-Napoleon boys and girls basketball team members, cheerleaders and coaches to North Platte for senior night. Then a southbound driver in the northbound lanes of 291 Highway struck the bus head on. The wreck sent the bus careening into the median and killed the other driver on impact. The Apple Bus driver was taken to the hospital.

Two students were treated on scene with band aids and ice packs, but all then boarded a bus back to Wellington-Napoleon High School where local paramedics were waiting to check them out.

Many of the kids who attended the Friday meeting left school afterward, still shaken-up by the crash.

“We kind of reassessed them for aches and pains and headaches and some sore necks, we`ll have some sore students tomorrow, but we have all of them, and we have all of them walking healthy and safely so we are very blessed for that,” said Superintendent Mindy Hampton on Thursday.