LIBERTY, Mo. — The Liberty Fire Department battled a fire at an apartment complex early Saturday morning.

The fire at the West Towne Apartment Complex broke out around 2 a.m.

No one was injured, but 12 units were damaged.

The cause of the fire and the estimate of the damage is still being determined.

The Red Cross was also on the scene to help the displaced residents.

Early am on 2/18, Liberty FD resp to apart fire at 203 N. Withers. Mult pple rescued. No injuries. Fire is contained. pic.twitter.com/npiHszTRGV — Liberty Missouri (@LibertyMissouri) February 18, 2017