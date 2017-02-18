Crash kills two people Saturday night on Ward Parkway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two people were killed Saturday night in a car crash at 86th and Ward Parkway.

According to Kansas City, Mo., police, the crash happened at about 7:10pm.

Initially, one person was reported dead, but then Sgt. Bill Mahoney confirmed a second victim.

Police say the crash involved a red car and a silver car. The red car was pulling out of the Ward Parkway Shopping Center, attempting to turn north on Ward Parkway when it collided with the silver car.

The adult male in the silver car was pronounced dead at the scene; the male passenger in the silver car died at the hospital.

Both the driver and the passenger in the red car are okay and remained on the scene to talk to police.

Northbound Ward Parkway was expected to be closed for at least two hours as police continued their investigation.

