Family, friends and teammates gather to celebrate life of Blue Valley Coach Eric Driskell

LEAWOOD, Kan. — As family, friends and teammates continue to mourn the loss of Coach Eric Driskell, they gathered Saturday to say their final goodbyes and honor the life of the coach at Church of Resurrection in Leawood.

Coach Eric Driskell died on Wednesday at 43 years old after suffering a brain aneurysm Sunday afternoon. His organs were donated.

Driskell’s wife, Kari, asked those who attended Saturday’s celebration of life ceremony to wear their Blue Valley High School tiger gear in “true Eric Driskell fashion.”

“Eric had other clothes, but he didn’t wear them,” she said. “And he hated dressing up. He’d always have to make a last-minute run to Kohl’s. So this is perfect.”

During the ceremony she took the stage following their nephew Hank and shared some of her favorite memories of her husband.

“It’s been an honor to share my husband with all of you,” she said. “A big football coach, but gentle, tender and loving. Our girls had him wrapped around their fingers.”

Kari went on to share stories of her husband that made those in attendance laugh and likely tear up. Click here to read her complete eulogy.

The family's pastor described Driskell as a humble man.

"He never wanted to be a big deal, and he didn't want attention on him," the pastor said.